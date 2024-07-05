Caught-On-Cam: Water turns red as woman gets bitten by shark

A video went viral on social media showing sea water turning red after a shark bit a chunk out of a woman’s leg while she was swimming.

The horrifying incident occurred in South Padre Island in Texas during Fourth of July celebrations in the United States, a local media outlet reported.

The viral video showed the woman laying down on the shore after a shark bit a small chunk out of her leg.

Several beachgoers were seen quickly arriving to her rescue and pulling her out from the water as the water turned red after blood flowed out from the victim’s leg.

She was rushed to the hospital as the shark remained visible in the viral video roaming near the shores at the beach.

US media outlets reported that three others were also attacked by the same shark apart from the woman.

Following the incident, rescue and emergency workers arrived at the scene and pushed the shark back to deep waters after locating the marine creature.

An eyewitness told a US media outlet the Beach patrol lifted woman up as her calf was shredded.

“It’s unprecedented here on South Padre Island,” according to the city’s Fire Chief Jim Pigg.

He said that the type of shark involved has not yet been determined and that an investigation was underway.

As many as four people were injured in shark attack across the US on Fourth of July, the US Independence Day, local media outlets reported.

Three of them were attacked in Texas while a 21-year-old man was also bitten in New Smyrna Beach in Florida by a shark while playing football in knee-deep water.

The man was rushed to a hospital for treatment of his injuries which were believed to be non-life-threatening.