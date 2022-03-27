CWC22: West Indies celebrate South Africa’s win over India; video goes viral

The video of the West Indies women’s cricket team celebrating their counterpart South Africa’s win against India in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 is going viral.

It is pertinent to mention that South Africa had to beat India so that West Indies qualifies for the tournament.

The picture-by-picture video sees the West Indies player watching the final tense moments of the game as South Africa captain Mignon du Preez takes guard to take the strike on the final ball.

The former South Africa captain and the West Indies cricketers both celebrated the win.

Sune Luus-led side managed to secure a three-wicket win over Mithali Raj’s team in the thrilling group stage fixture in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at Christchurch.

India scored put up 274-7 after batting first. Captain Mithali Raj along with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shefali Verma scored half-centuries.

Smriti Mandhana played a 71-run knock from 84 balls with six boundaries and a maximum to her name.

Mithali Raj made 68 runs from 84 deliveries with the help of eight fours. Shefali scored eight boundaries on her way to 61-ball 53.

Proteas pacers Shabnim Ismail and Masabata Klaas took two wickets each.

South Africa’s chase of 275-run target went down to the last ball but opener Laura Wolvaardt and Mignon du Preez.

The opening batter top scored with 80 runs from 79 ball with 11 fours to her name.

All-rounder Mignon du Preez took the side to victory her unbeaten half-century. She made 52 runs from 63 balls with two boundaries on the last balls.

As far as India’s bowling was concerned, spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Harmanpreet Kaur both took two wickets.

Australia will take on the West Indies in the first semi-final of the ICC WOmen’s Cricket World Cup in Wellington on March 30.

South Africa will take on England in the second semi on Christchurch on March 31.

