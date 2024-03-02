Willy Wonka-inspired experience sparks outrage and mockery

Fans of the ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory‘ called the police after the management of the ‘Willy Wonka Experience‘ event in Glasgow, Scotland did not fulfill their promises of an “immersive experience”.

When we think about “Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory“, we imagine a magical, colourful place with a chocolate river along with edible flowers and Oompa Loompas roaming about.

A report by CBS News stated that a large number of people turned up with their families to witness ‘Willy Wonka Experience‘ organized by the House of Illuminati group. They paid up to $50 for the ticket. It all went downhill when they got to the location.

Some fans, thinking they were cheated by the company, even called the police. The group cancelled the event mid-day after receiving complaints.

Stuart Sinclair, a father who attended the event with his three kids and paid $44 per ticket, said there was just a poorly decorated warehouse. He said attendees were shocked to see no chocolate whatsoever and were served a cup of lemonade and jelly beans instead.

“It was all described as a massive immersive experience, great idea for the kids, chocolate fountains … Just sounded really, really good, a nice day for the children and the family,” his post on Facebook read. “And when we got there, as you can see by the pictures and stuff, it just was not that at all. There were four or five props, a few jelly beans for the kids. Half a cup of lemonade. Just was not what was promised whatsoever.”

He added that his children found it funny but his youngest daughter, who attended in a Willy Wonka costume, was deeply hurt. According to him, she had told the teachers about how she was going to meet the beloved character.

House of Illuminati had issued a public apology for the disaster in a now-deleted post.

Paul Connell, the actor who played Willy Wonka at the event, told British news agency BBC that it was disappointing to see how many people attended the event just to see a warehouse and him wearing the costume.

“It was very disappointing to see how many people turned up at this event and found basically me dressed up as Willy Wonka in a half-abandoned warehouse,” he was quoted telling BBC Radio in a CBS News report.

He said the script was AI-generated.

“I was offered the part on Thursday, given 15 pages of AI-generated gibberish to learn and then obviously turned up and saw what it was. “The actors were furious, we’d been conned as well and it did turn quite scary at one point because people were angry. There was lots of shouting and groups of people getting very, very irate,” he added.