India woman dies after eating momos

An Indian woman reportedly lost her life after eating momos from a street vendor in Hyderabad city of India’s Telangana state.

Indian media outlets reported that the 33-year-old woman, identified as Reshma Begum, fell sick after she and her two daughters aged 12 and 14 ate momos from a street vendor.

At least 15 others also fell ill after allegedly consuming momos at different stalls which served the snack supplied by the same vendor, local police said.

The family of the deceased Indian woman claimed that Reshma Begum and her daughters started suffering from diarrhoea, stomach pain and vomiting as soon as they ate the momos at the roadside stall.

The woman, a single mother to two, died while her daughters were being treated at a local hospital.

A passerby claimed that the victim showed symptoms of food poisoning an hour after eating the snack from a food stall named ‘Delhi Momos’.

Read more: Schoolgirl, 11, dies after eating pizza

Reports said that the stall was set up around three months ago and has now been sealed while the owners have been taken into custody.

A local municipality official later said that the food safety officials, with the help of police, traced the street vendor and found that the establishment was being operated without a licence.

Officials took samples of the food from the vendor’s product and sent them for further investigation to ascertain the facts behind the death of the woman.

Meanwhile, local authorities issued orders to stop the vendor’s business operations.

Banjara Hills Police Station sub-inspector Ram Babu said, “We received a complaint yesterday that Reshma Begum (33) died and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming momo from a single vendor at different locations. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter.”