Woman baffled after seeing her instructions written on cake

A woman was taken aback after seeing the instruction for the delivery driver written on her cake.
Vaishnavi Mondkar from Mumbai city of India had ordered a cake and wrote “Bring (INR)500/- change”. The baker had written her instructions on the dessert.
She shared the cake’s picture on Facebook.
“Delivery instructions mein likha tha “Bring 500/- change” toh unhone cake pe likhke bheja,” Vaishnavi wrote.
Her Facebook post has hundreds of reactions and shares. Here’s what they said.
- “Oh bhai mera highlight of the day (This was the highlight of the day)”
- “Ye log aisa jaan bujh kar krte hai lagta hai (The people do such things on purpose)”
- “Happy birthday bring 500 change”
- “Totally cute moment”
- “Cooking instruction me likha hoga (It must have been written in the cooking instructions).”
- “It was not written in delivery instructions as restaurants can’t see any delivery instructions. Only the delivery guy can see that.”