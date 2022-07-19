Woman baffled after seeing her instructions written on cake

A woman was taken aback after seeing the instruction for the delivery driver written on her cake.

Vaishnavi Mondkar from Mumbai city of India had ordered a cake and wrote “Bring (INR)500/- change”. The baker had written her instructions on the dessert.

She shared the cake’s picture on Facebook.



“Delivery instructions mein likha tha “Bring 500/- change” toh unhone cake pe likhke bheja,” Vaishnavi wrote.

Her Facebook post has hundreds of reactions and shares. Here’s what they said.

“Oh bhai mera highlight of the day (This was the highlight of the day)”

“Ye log aisa jaan bujh kar krte hai lagta hai (The people do such things on purpose)”

“Happy birthday bring 500 change”

“Totally cute moment”

“Cooking instruction me likha hoga (It must have been written in the cooking instructions).”

“It was not written in delivery instructions as restaurants can’t see any delivery instructions. Only the delivery guy can see that.”

