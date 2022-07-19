Wednesday, July 20, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Woman baffled after seeing her instructions written on cake

test

A woman was taken aback after seeing the instruction for the delivery driver written on her cake.

Vaishnavi Mondkar from Mumbai city of India had ordered a cake and wrote “Bring (INR)500/- change”. The baker had written her instructions on the dessert.

She shared the cake’s picture on Facebook.


“Delivery instructions mein likha tha “Bring 500/- change” toh unhone cake pe likhke bheja,” Vaishnavi wrote.

Her Facebook post has hundreds of reactions and shares. Here’s what they said.

  • “Oh bhai mera highlight of the day (This was the highlight of the day)”
  • “Ye log aisa jaan bujh kar krte hai lagta hai (The people do such things on purpose)”
  • “Happy birthday bring 500 change”
  • “Totally cute moment”
  • “Cooking instruction me likha hoga (It must have been written in the cooking instructions).”
  • “It was not written in delivery instructions as restaurants can’t see any delivery instructions. Only the delivery guy can see that.”

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

spot_img

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.