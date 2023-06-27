32.9 C
WATCH: Woman beats and bites mother-in-law over property dispute

A heart-wrenching video of a woman brutally beating up and biting her mother-in-law over a property dispute is going viral on social media.

According to details, the incident took place in Surat city of India’s Gujarat state, wherein a woman beat up and bit her elderly mother-in-law over property dispute.

The incident centers around a property disagreement, which led to a heated altercation between a woman and her mother-in-law.

In the viral footage, the daughter-in-law cane be seen pushing, beating, and even biting the elderly woman.

Throughout the altercation, a man, presumably the father-in-law, can be seen attempting to intervene and protect his wife, but unfortunately, his efforts prove futile.

In the background, a young girl, approximately seven to eight years old, watches the distressing scene unfold. Perhaps overwhelmed by the aggressive behaviour, the child slowly withdraws from the background, possibly driven by fear and a desire to distance herself from the situation.

The footage revealed bite marks on the elderly woman’s face, further emphasising the severity of the attack.

The viral video was initially shared on Twitter with captain, “Daughter-In-Law beats up and bites old mother-in-law in a fight over property”.

