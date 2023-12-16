WATCH: Woman beats up mother-in-law, arrested by police

A shocking incident was reported from India’s Kollam district of Kerala where a woman was arrested for physically assaulting her 80-year-old mother-in-law.

A video went viral on social media in which the accused, 37-year-old Manju Thomas, brutally assaulted her husband’s 80-year-old mother and was taken into custody after police took cognizance of the viral video.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The video showed the accused physically attacking her mother-in-law.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Kerala’s Kollam district after a video went viral on the internet that showed her brutally assaulting her mother-in-law.#kerala #viralvideo #share #DomesticAbuse #Violence pic.twitter.com/bcYNnIdU3W — 💖Sabiya Shaikh💖MKJW💖 (@sabiyashaikh91) December 15, 2023

The senior Indian police official stated that the accused was booked under section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act and 308, attempt to commit culpable homicide, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

However, the identity of the person who took the video is still undisclosed, the accused was also seen showing an objectionable gesture towards the person recording the assault incident.

Meanwhile, Kerala Human Rights Commission registered a case on its own in the assault incident based on media reports in this regard.