WATCH: Woman buys fake garlic made with cement

The video of a woman getting scammed by a street vendor through fake garlic has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Akola district of India’s Maharashtra state when the wife of Subhash Patil, a retired police officer, went to the market to buy groceries for her kitchen, Indian media outlets reported.

During her market visit, the woman bought 250 grammes of garlic from a street vendor outside her home.

However, she found it hard to peel the garlic, leading her to suspect that the vendor had scammed her.

The woman then took a closer look and was left shocked by the discovery. The garlic she bought was made of cement, with a white coating to make it look like real garlic.

Subhash Patil’s wife then informed her husband about the scam, who informed the authorities about the scam amid skyrocketing prices of essential commodities in India.

The video of the fake garlic has since gone viral on social media as users raised concerns regarding the potential health risks of the garlic made with cement.

Read more: Medical stores selling fake medicines sealed in Karachi

Following the discovery, Patil said that fake garlic was being sold in the guise of authentic garlic.

According to the former cop, scammers mix cement garlic with real garlic, making it difficult for consumers to distinguish between the two.

It is pertinent to mention that the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently declared garlic as a vegetable.

The verdict permitted the commodity’s sale in both vegetable and spice markets after a years-long debate over whether it was a vegetable or a spice.