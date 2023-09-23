Medical stores selling fake medicines sealed in Karachi

KARACHI: Almost two medical stores were sealed in Karachi for selling unregistered and fake medicines on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the district administration has launched a crackdown in South District against selling of unregistered and fake medicines, and hoarding of life-saving drugs.

During the crackdown, the administration imposed Rs0.38 million on almost 20 medical stores and also sealed two shops in the Garden area.

The raids were carried out in Clifton, Gizri, Lyari General Hospital, Chakiwara, Lea Market and other areas in South District.

On September 4, Sindh’s Directorate General (DG) Health took note of drug price hikes and black marketing and directed the District Health Office (DHO) to take immediate actions under police supervision.

DG Health in his letter to Drug Inspector sought a report from the drug officer for non-supply of medicines and sales of medicine in black-market. There are many medicines which are not available in the market.

Earlier in April, Karachi police raided and sealed a factory allegedly producing fake medicines in the New Karachi area.

The raid was jointly conducted by Karachi police and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) officials in the New Karachi area. A large amount of fake life-saving drugs and raw material was recovered in the raid.

Police officials told the media that they also seized two manufacturing units, 10 other genres of machines and dyes from the factory.

They added that three suspects were arrested. The factory was allegedly producing antibiotics and several kinds of counterfeit medicines. The arrested suspects used to sell fake medicines to small medical stores.