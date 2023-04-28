Woman tests limits of physics by carrying washing machine on bike

A woman stunned netizens by transporting on a motorcycle that had a washing machine strapped to its side.

The visual showed the woman riding her two-wheeler with the machine on its side in Vietnam. According to reports, her journey did not go as smoothly as she would have expected.

It is pertinent to mention that people travel on the motorcycle. They carry dangerous items and the journey ends in tragic incidents.

Earlier, a man named Kalainesan and his son Pradesh got killed when the firecrackers – that they were carrying on a motorcycle – exploded in the Villupuram district of India’s Tamil Nadu state.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

A father-son duo was killed and three others were injured when a bag of country fireworks they were carrying in their motorcycle exploded accidentally at Kottakuppam town on Thursday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/VknP6ebDU4 — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) November 5, 2021

The father-son duo had procured domestic crackers from Puducherry and were on their way to adjoining Villupuram for taking part in Diwali celebrations at Kalaninesan’s mother-in-law’s house.

Moreover, it is not just hazardous items that pose a threat to people on moving motorcycles.

Earlier, an unsettling video of a man carrying 12 children on his motorcycle made rounds.

In this disturbing video that was shown on ARY News show Bakhabar Savera, we saw the unidentified man riding a motorcycle at speed. The children were sitting and hanging from all sides of the bike.

In Pakistan, such incidents are taking place. There have been stories where people have lost their lives for earning fame on social media. Whether it be of doing harm to themselves or performing dangerous stunts on cars and motorcycles.

