Horrific footage: Pet dog attack leaves woman seriously injured

A security camera video seeing a 25-year-old woman’s desperate attempt to escape from a violent pet dog attack in Colombia is viral.

A report by a foreign news agency that the attack happened when she was tying her shoelaces in the Prados district of Cúcuta.

(THE VIDEO IS SENSITIVE AND NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS)

She dragged herself into the lift while she was under the dog attack. The animal shook its head with jaws onto her arm violently.

She managed to sit and slammed the buttons with her bloody hand in a desperate attempt to escape. She escaped after reaching the first floor.

The police sources stated that the woman bid to make her way to the hall so that someone would come to her aid.

“When the animal jumped on her, the only thing she thought was that if she stayed on the 5th floor, no one was going to rescue her,” according to sources.

The woman reportedly suffered grave injuries on different parts of her body. She is still under treatment at a hospital.

“She has fractures in two fingers of her right hand, a phalanx on her left,” said the police officer. “She is still hospitalised and pending transfer to a clinic for a medical procedure. ”

The horrific viral video on Twitter has hundreds of likes, retweets and replies.

