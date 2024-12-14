VIDEO: Woman falls from fast-moving train while making video

In the era of social media, the creation of visually striking reels and videos have become a widespread fascination.

Numerous content creators engage in perilous activities, from posing on cliff edges to executing hazardous stunts, thereby jeopardizing their safety and setting a perilous precedent for their followers—all in the quest for likes and shares.

A recent incident in Sri Lanka starkly illustrates the dangers associated with this trend.

A Chinese tourist, while attempting to film a selfie video from a moving train, leaned out of the door, clutching the railings. In a sudden turn of events, a tree branch struck her, pulling her off the train. This alarming moment was recorded on video, with the individual filming reacting in terror.

Fortunately, she fell onto some bushes, avoiding serious injuries. Other passengers quickly came to her aid after the train came to a halt at the next station. The footage gained significant attention online, igniting a vigorous discussion.

One comment stated, “Ignorance above all else.” Additional responses conveyed frustration and incredulity, with one individual remarking, “She is fortunate that it is merely a bush.”