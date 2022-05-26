WATCH: Woman jumps into 20-ft sewage drain to save 18-month-old son

KENT: A woman in Kent, United Kingdom (UK), jumped into a 20-feet sewage drain to save her 18-month-old son who fell through a manhole cover.

A CCTV video of the incident – which was also shared by the woman on her Facebook – has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, 23-year-old Amy Beth can be seen walking with her 18-month-old son – Theo.

The duo passed through a covered drain but Theo stopped to investigate it. The toddler instantly disappeared after plummeting through the cover which closed on top of him.

Amy Beth – who was right behind the boy – didn’t think once and jumped into the drain and pulled out her 18-month-old son. The CCTV footage garnered 15k views as soon as it was shared online.



In her Facebook post, she wrote: “Yesterday was by far the scariest most traumatising day of my life. Never in a million years did I think I would be ripping a drain lid to try and rescue my poor baby, who could have potentially lost his life.”

The 23-year-old said she “mentally will never ever recover from this”, posting the photo of her son’s clothes covered in human waste. Social media users quickly responded to the video and praised the courage of the mother

“You did great you should be so proud of yourself,” a Facebook user wrote. Another user commented, “My goodness I couldn’t believe my eyes. Well done and how quickly you reacted, you must be mortified. Hope you’re both OK.”

