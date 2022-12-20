Woman marries her kidnapper; pictures, video goes viral

Pictures and a video of a woman marrying her kidnapper in India are going viral on social media platforms.

It all started when a video of a woman Shamili kidnapping in Rajanna Sircilla district in India’s Telangana state went viral. The clip showed her getting dragged by the “kidnappers” towards the car and pushed into its rear seat.

The girl’s father tried to stop them. He failed to do so and the car on his motorcycle.

The kidnapping turned out they had eloped. They tied the knot at Moodepalle village of Chandurthi Mandal.

She released the video and photographs of them getting married. In the video, the woman said they were in love for four years.

She said her family was against their relationship due to the caste system and wanted to get her married to another man.

Moreover, she said they had tied the knot last year but their marriage was not legal as she was a minor, adding her parents had filed a case after which her husband got imprisoned.

Speaking about the CCTV footage, the woman stated she did not recognize her husband during the staged abduction as he was wearing a mask. She married her lover after she knew it was him.

The woman has asked for police protection, saying that her parents may be after their lives.

