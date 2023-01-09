Must see: Woman performs dangerous stunt on bicycle

A video of a woman performing a dangerous stunt while riding a bicycle without safety precautions is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Bushra, who claims herself to be a self-taught dance artist, shared the viral video of herself on the visual-sharing application.

The Indian woman skipped rope while riding the bicycle without wearing any safety gear.

The clip of her performing the dangerous stunt got thousands of likes from the application’s users. It received mixed responses as some praised her skills while others criticized her for attempting stunts without safety in consideration.

Bushra has millions of Instagram followers. She swoons netizens with her eye-catching posts.

Earlier, the video of her reenacting a Bollywood song while riding a bicycle was a hit. It garnered thousands of likes.

There are countless videos of people performing dangerous stunts on social media.

Earlier, a video of a biker trying to pull and ending up breaking the neighbour’s wall went viral camera.

The video, shared on Instagram, showed a young man spotted riding his bike on its back wheel while splashing water with the front wheel in the air.

While the biker had a helmet on, he was doing a dangerous stunt in a congested lane.

The neighbour who was watching his stunt did not expect what happened next. When the bike slipped, it dragged across the wall of the neighbour’s house, breaking down almost the entire wall.

