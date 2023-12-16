Woman searches ‘Ways to Kill’ before strangling her three children to death

In a horrific incident that went viral online, a woman searched ‘Ways to Kill’ before allegedly strangling her three children to death.

The woman 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy who allegedly strangled her three children to death earlier reached out to her parents and her in-laws to help her manage the children and things around the home.

Her husband, Patrick Clancy sets up a home office in the basement to work remotely, so he can be on hand to help. When Lindsay starts to have thoughts of suicide, and worse, hurting the children, she checks herself into the McLean Psychiatric Hospital.

Later on in the year, with his wife having been prescribed at least 13 different medications, Patrick Clancy texts a friend saying he’s concerned that Lindsey has been prescribed too many medications. Patrick allegedly told friends that he worried she was suffering “the worst side effects possible” from one of her prescriptions.

Patrick Clancy calls Lindsay Clancy on the phone, but she doesn’t answer. She calls back a minute later.

Patrick says she sounded like she was in the middle of something. Lindsay answers his question about the medication and Patrick picks it up and heads to the 3V to get their dinner. When Patrick Clancy comes home, he’s met with silence.

He finds his wife in the backyard. She had jumped out of a second-floor window after slitting her wrists. The children are in the basement, strangled, an exercise band still wound around their necks.

Investigators revealed in court papers that Lindsay Clancy allegedly researched “ways to kill” before the deaths of her three children. Clancy is in a hospital ward, paralyzed after her second-floor fall, and faces three counts each of murder and strangulation.