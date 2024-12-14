WATCH: Emotional ‘divorce mehndi’ goes viral on Instagram

A woman recently turned to mehndi (henna) to express her personal journey through a difficult marriage, culminating in her divorce.

According to India Today, Henna artist Urvashi Vora Sharma shared a video on Instagram featuring unique ‘divorce mehndi’ designs that replace traditional designs with imagery reflecting the woman’s challenging marital experiences.

One of the most touching designs reads, “Finally Divorced.” The video quickly went viral on social media.

Through her viral artistic expression, the woman illustrated the emotional struggles she faced – feeling marginalised by her in-laws, coping with a lack of support from her spouse, and dealing with ongoing arguments and feelings of isolation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Vora Sharma (@urvashis_mehandi_and_makeover)



While mehndi is often associated with celebrations of love and joy, this viral video highlights the power of embracing personal pain and hardship as a form of expression.

Read More: Man divorces wife for serving him noodles in meals everyday

Back in May of 2022, a man in India divorced his wife because she allegedly only served noodles to him for all meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) after marriage.

Speaking about matrimonial cases where couples file for divorce over petty issues, Principal district and sessions court judge ML Raghunath said that this case came up when he was the district judge in Ballari.

He said, “The husband said his wife did not know how to prepare any food other than Maggi noodles. It was noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He complained that his wife went to the provision store and brought only instant noodles.”

Ragunath said the couple eventually got divorced on mutual consent.

The judge further said that divorce cases are increasing drastically over the years. Couples have to stay together for at least a year before seeking divorce. If there was no such law, there would be divorce petitions filed directly from wedding halls, he added.