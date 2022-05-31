Man divorces wife for serving him noodles in meals everyday

Noodles are a popular breakfast, lunch, and dinner dish. It is a great option especially if you don’t know how to cook.

However, this great option can turn worse as a man in India divorced his wife because she allegedly only served noodles to him for all meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) after marriage.

Speaking about matrimonial cases where couples file for divorce over petty issues, Principal district and sessions court judge ML Raghunath said that this case came up when he was the district judge in Ballari.

He said, “The husband said his wife did not know how to prepare any food other than Maggi noodles. It was noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He complained that his wife went to the provision store and brought only instant noodles.”

Ragunath said the couple eventually got divorced on mutual consent.

The judge further said that divorce cases are increasing drastically over the years. Couples have to stay together for at least a year before seeking divorce. If there was no such law, there would be divorce petitions filed directly from wedding halls, he added.

