Caught-On-Cam: Women bundled into truck as she cries for help

In a horrifying incident, a woman was allegedly kidnapped and bundled into a car, a video of which went viral on social media.

The viral video, captured by the home-security camera of another resident showed the woman ringing the doorbell and pleading for help, DailyMail reported.

Local police said that the incident happened on April 21 in Hillsboro city of United States.

The woman was seen terrified as she rang the doorbell of a stranger’s house and asked for help. The viral video then showed a man charging her from behind.

The woman is heard calling out ‘please help me! Please help me!’

While she screamed for help, the man grabbed her and bundled her into a car to join the traffic and drove off in an alleged kidnapping attempt.

According to police, the video appeared to show the woman ‘crying for help before she was picked up and carried away by the above pictured male’.

Local police in Hillsboro said that the suspect was arrested and the victim was safe.

‘The suspect and victim knew each other and this was not a random attack. There is no danger to the public,” they added.

Meanwhile, police refused to release the identities of the woman or the suspected kidnapper as they thanked the locals for providing information regarding the incident and leads during the investigation.

