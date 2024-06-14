Caught On Cam: Women thieves clean out home in hour-long heist

Police launched an investigations after a viral video showed a gang of armed women entering a house and cleaning it in a heist that spanned around an hour.

The incident occurred in India’s Lucknow city when the masked women entered the house and packed all the valuables in sacks and left with ease, an Indian media outlet reported.

According to reports, the house belonged to a man named Sandeep Gulati who worked as the joint director with the Health Department.

The entire heist was caught on CCTV cameras placed in and around the house.

The viral video showed the women collecting different things including jewellery, cash and home appliances from across the house.

Police said that the thieves managed to carry out the heist with ease as the family was not in the house.

Later, another video, recorded through a CCTV camera installed on the entrance of the house, showed the women carrying sacks full of various items out of the house.

Local police then filed a case against the unidentified women thieves and began investigations into the matter.

