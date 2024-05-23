Caught On Cam: Pickpocket tries to steal woman’s purse twice

A pickpocket tried twice to steal a woman’s purse in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The incident, caught on CCTV camera, showed the woman attempting to unzip the victim’s handbag while she was completely oblivious during the entire time.

The viral video, captured last week on cameras at a clothing store in London, showed the suspected thief approaching a woman from behind.

The woman had a child in a pram while carrying several clothing items in her hands.

The woman pickpocket is seen in the video standing behind the victim and trying to cover up her actions with the clothing she was carrying.

The video then shows the suspected thief attempting to unzip the woman’s handbag.

However, the suspect failed in her attempt as the woman with the pram left the spot towards the front of the shop.

Undeterred by the first failure, the viral video showed the thief once again approaching the victim for another try at the valuables of the woman.

She is then seen letting go the clothing she was carrying and slid her hands into the victim’s handbag.

The thief then managed to leave the shop, however, it was not known if she managed to take any of the woman’s belongings from her purse.

However, her attempt was caught on cameras installed at different places at the clothing store.

It is pertinent to mention that the Met Police in London had reported that as many as 31,000 mobile theft instances occurred between 2017 and 2022.