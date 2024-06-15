web analytics
VIDEO: Birthday celebration goes wrong as firecrackers land on baby

Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
Social media users slammed a woman and her husband after a viral video showed fireworks gone wrong at their baby’s birthday celebration.

The couple threw a birthday party for their baby daughter and entered the venue while pushing a pram carrying their baby daughter.

As they entered the venue, the video showed fireworks being set off very close to the couple and their daughter.

Moments later, a burning material from the fireworks struck the women on the face. The man was then seen in the viral video attending to his wife while ignoring their daughter.

An elderly women then approached the pram and picked up the distressed child who was completely ignored by her parents.

The video was uploaded by the woman to her Instagram account, writing in caption, “Just a little mistake happened but I am happy that God protected my daughter. Please do not opt for fire entry in royal entry, especially at a baby’s party.”

However, the video did not sit well with the social media users who bashed the couple for unnecessarily risking the well-being of their daughter for what they called “showoff.”

Several castigated the husband for ignoring his little girl who was seen frightened after the fireworks went wrong.

One user commented, “Showoff, dangerous, immature and irresponsible parents in my books.”

Another wrote, “Once a wise man said, Every child deserves parents, but not all parents deserve children.”

