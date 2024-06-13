Caught On Cam: Woman thrown several feet in the air by speeding car

A woman was rushed to the hospital after a viral video showed a speeding car hitting her while she was crossing the road.

The incident occurred in Bhosari area of India’s Maharashtra when the victim was crossing the road.

The hit-and-run was caught on CCTV camera showing the woman crossing the road along with two other women.

However, tragedy unfolded when the speeding car hit the woman, who got flung in the air and was thrown several feet away after the impact.

Onlookers swiftly came to the woman’s aid and rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Later, the woman’s brother filed a complaint at the local police station against the driver of the car.

Police then arrested the car’s driver, identified as Vinay Vilas Naykere and charged him with sections related to negligence and causing hurt to people among others.

Indian media outlets reported that the car driver was the son of a police official.

Earlier this month, at least three were killed after an overspeeding car hit multiple motorcycles on a busy intersection.

A video of the crash, recorded through CCTV camera, went viral that showed several bike riders being sent flying in the air at a busy intersection of Kolhapur in India’s Maharashtra.

The viral video showed the overspeeding car hitting as many as four bikes at the intersection and sending the bike riders flying several feet in the air.

In April this year, a youth was sent flying by an incoming overspeeding car in the Mandi district of India’s Himachal Pradesh district.

CCTV footage from a camera installed on a nearby street showed 24-year-old Naresh Kumar hit by a speeding car and tossed several feet in the air.

He died on the spot after sustaining fatal injuries.