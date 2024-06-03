Caught On Cam: Overspeeding car hits multiple bikes, three killed

As many as three were killed after an overspeeding car hit multiple motorcycles on a busy intersection.

A video of the crash, recorded through CCTV camera, went viral that showed several bike riders being sent flying in the air at a busy intersection of Kolhapur in India’s Maharashtra, an Indian media outlet reported on Monday.

The viral video shows the overspeeding car hitting as many as four bikes at the intersection and sending the bike riders flying several feet in the air.

The car is then seen hitting a signal pole and a traffic barricade before colliding with a side divider and turning on its side.

The bike riders are seen in the viral video lying on the ground following the crash as people rushed to their aid.

The video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers’ discretion is advised.

At least three people including the 72-year-old driver of the car were killed in the harrowing crash while three others were injured.

Later, reports said that the driver of the overspeeding car suffered a heart attack and his foot stayed on the accelerator.

Police and rescue officials arrived at the crash site and moved the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Read more: Teen driver, who killed two, asked to write essay as bail condition

Meanwhile, investigations were underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Last month, social media users in India demanded strict traffic rules after a teen driver crashed his luxury car into a couple’s bike.

Vedant Agarwal, the underage driver, rammed a speeding Porsche Taycan into a couple’s bike at Kalyani Nagar junction in India’s Pune city on May 19.

Agarwal rammed his luxury car into the motorbike of the deseased, named Anish Awadiya and Ashwini Costa as they were returning home with friends after partying at a club.

The 17-year-old accused driver then crashed the car into the pavement and came to a stop.