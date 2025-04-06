WATCH: Businessman dies during wedding anniversary celebration

A joyous wedding anniversary celebration turned into a tragic event and quickly went viral when a businessman, Wasim Sarwat, suddenly collapsed and passed away due to a fatal heart attack while he was dancing with his wife.

The shocking incident quickly went viral, leaving friends, family, and the community in disbelief.

The couple had organized a grand event to mark their silver jubilee, inviting family and friends to join in the festivities.

The 50-year-old Wasim Sarwat, alongside his wife Farah, was performing on stage in viral video when he suddenly experienced severe chest pain and fell to the ground.

Witnesses rushed him to the hospital, but medical professionals confirmed that he had suffered a fatal heart attack.

Wasim Sarwat leaves behind his wife and two sons, who had planned to cut a celebratory cake with their loved ones. A viral video circulating on social media captures the businessman joyfully dancing moments before his sudden collapse.

Doctors later verified that his demise resulted from a fatal heart attack, marking a tragic end to an otherwise jubilant occasion.

