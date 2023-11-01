‘Looking like a wow’: Yashraj Mukhate makes song out of viral meme

Indian social media personality Yashraj Mukhate released yet another song based on a viral meme, ‘Just looking like a wow’.

Indian musician and social media influencer, Yashraj Mukhate, who has previously blessed the digital sphere with trending melodies like ‘Rasode me kon tha’, ‘Pawri hori hai’ and ‘Lappu sa Sachin’ from the viral memes, has spun his creative magic once again, with the hot favourite, ‘Just looking like a wow’.

He released the latest song ‘What a wow’ on Instagram earlier this week, which has been played by more than 3 million users already and has countless reel recreations from content creators and influencers.

The now-viral words, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow,” of an Indian seller got the attention of social users earlier this month when she went viral for her unique way of selling ladies’ suits, with hilarious colour descriptions including ‘laddu peela’ and ‘mouse colour‘.

It was quick to be turned into a meme and numerous social users used the viral audio to recreate their ‘looking like a wow’ moments.

Not just that, even Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and cricketer K.L. Rahul were also seen hopping on the bandwagon in their recent Instagram postings.

