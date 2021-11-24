VIRAL: Yasir Hussain writes heartfelt note for Iqra Aziz on birthday

Actor Yasir Hussain wrote a heartfelt note for his wife Iqra Aziz in her birthday pictures that went viral on social media.

The images were shared by the Baaji star on Instagram.

He wrote a heartfelt note for his wife as a caption.

“Happy Birthday Bivi number 1 😉😘 samajh toh aap gai hi hongi,” he wrote. “I love you kehny ki zaroorat nahi hai kyon k mohabbat ki nishani kabir hussain hamary sath hai (Mashallah) proposal se shadi aur Bachy tak mai bold aur aap beautiful rahi hain.”

He added: “Aisy hi zindagi guzarti rahy jesy guzar rahi hai toh mai bohot khush hun . Har saal aap bari hony ki bajae choti ho jati hain . It really is a curious case of Iqra Aziz Hussain 😄”

The pictures got thousands of likes, including that of actor Mansha Pasha, and countless comments.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied the knot in December 2019 after a whirlwind engagement in July of the same year. The Baaji actor proposed to Iqra at an award function, photos and videos of which went viral at the time.

The celebrity couple had announced the birth of their first child, Kabir Hussain, in July this year.

