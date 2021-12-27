Tuesday, December 28, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

VIRAL: Young Stunners’ Talha Anjum confronts fan after bottle attack

test

A video of Young Stunner’s Talha Anjum confronting a fan who threw a water bottle at him during a concert in Islamabad is going viral.

According to a report, the incident happened when he was performing at a public concert with his partner Talha Younus in Islamabad.

He got furious after a fan threw a water bottle at home.

The video sees him daring the person to come on stage and do it to his face. He added that he does not know that the security persons but will do deal with him by himself.

He added that the moment ruined the mood but would perform the last song for the crowd.

The users of the micro-blogging social media platform expressed solidarity with the artist after the incident’s videos circulated across the internet.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.