VIRAL: Young Stunners’ Talha Anjum confronts fan after bottle attack

A video of Young Stunner’s Talha Anjum confronting a fan who threw a water bottle at him during a concert in Islamabad is going viral.

According to a report, the incident happened when he was performing at a public concert with his partner Talha Younus in Islamabad.

Someone please teach islamabadi people how to respect an artist pic.twitter.com/nGJgr5nvte — Faran🍉||Perkha’s Day (@SurfKhilaDo) December 25, 2021

He got furious after a fan threw a water bottle at home.

The video sees him daring the person to come on stage and do it to his face. He added that he does not know that the security persons but will do deal with him by himself.

He added that the moment ruined the mood but would perform the last song for the crowd.

The users of the micro-blogging social media platform expressed solidarity with the artist after the incident’s videos circulated across the internet.

Someone threw something on talha anjum during Islamabad concert. Shame! pic.twitter.com/jZw9BH65XH — ZOHAD♠ (@justmyvibes13) December 24, 2021

Jokes aside but have to give respect to our artists. First people misbehave with talha anjum and now with aima baig. If you don’t like them, then don’t go to their concerts simple. — Hamza. (@Dirtybrat_) December 27, 2021

He came all the way from Karachi just to give you all this concert and you disrespect him like this? Talha Anjum we love you❤️ — NS (@snfs11199) December 25, 2021

