WATCH: Zainab Abbas falls after fielder crashes into her

A video of a fielder knocking down TV performing Zainab Abbas with his dive is going viral on social media.

The light-hearted moment happened during SA20 2023 fixture between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town.

The viral video showed Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s Marco Jansen smashing a shot off pacer Sam Curran’s bowling.

The fielder dived to his left but was unable to stop the boundary and ended up crashing into Zainab Abbas who was interviewing Cape Town City FC coach Eric Tinkler.

Zainab Abbas fell on her back but Eric Tinkler was on his feet. She said they have survived the fall.

“This is coming straight for us..” 🫣@ZAbbasOfficial, you good? 🤣@CapeTownCityFC your manager somehow avoided the contact! pic.twitter.com/32YPcfLCMf — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 18, 2023

Netizens found humour in the moment while some were concerned about her well-being.

Zainab Abbas, retweeting the video, said she had survived the collision and but learnt what happens on the ground. She added, “Get that ice pack out.”

I’ve survived, but now I know how it feels! 😂 get that ice pack out .. https://t.co/k5ULfsOPdd — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) January 18, 2023

Sunrisers Eastern Cape cliched a two two-wicket win in the fixtures.

Batting first, MI Cape Town made 171-6 with Grant Roelofsen and Ryan Rickeltons scoring 56 and 46.

Ottniel Baartman and Roelof van der Merwe took two wickets each.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape completed the 172-run chase with three balls to spare. Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs scored 66 and 28.

Kagiso Rabada bagged three wickets.

