Zhalay Sarhadi’s latest video goes viral

Acor and model Zhalay Sarhadi has social media laughing again with her latest lip-synching video that is going viral on Instagram.

Zhalay Sarhadi shared the viral video on her account.

Zhalay Sarhadi is seep lip-synching dialogues “woh kya hai na ke chaar log dekhen ge toh kya bolen..woh chaar log kuch naheen bolen ge kyunke woh chaar log hum hain. Humain kuch fark naheen parta ke tum log kya kar rahe ho. Humain aise hi badnaam kar rakha hai“.

Her friends and her cat were in the video also.

Her hilarious content on the social media application gets millions of views and likes along with funny comments.

Earlier, she shared a video of her lip-synching dialogue “Pakistan ka sabse bada technical sawal..aur sunao? aur uss se bhi bada technical jawab..main theek hun tum sunao.“

The celebrity, apart from sharing funny videos, shares dashing pictures of herself and her professional endeavours.

She has made a name for herself in the acting industry because of her work in the drama “Rang Laaga” and film “Jalaibee“. Apart from her acting, her looks are compared to that of Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra.

