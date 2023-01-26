Zhalay Sarhadi breaks the internet with latest video

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi had social media in splits with her latest reenactment video on the social media application Instagram.

She shared the viral video on her account. It showed her reenacting the lines “subah uth kar ghar ka kaam karne main jo khushi hai na…woh mujhay woh naheen chahye“.

Her latest video on the application was a hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)



The actor continues to break the internet with her funny Instagram reels, clips and images. The visuals get thousands of likes from netizens.

She posted a clip where she reenacted the lines, “Ghar ka kaam karne se banda mar thori jaata hai par main risk hi kyun loon“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Moreover, netizens laughed out loud when the clip in which he reenacted dialogue “tumhara result itna kharaab kyun aaya? kyunke ache logon ke saath bura hi hota hai” surfaced on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Zhalay Sarhadi has made a name for herself in the acting industry because of her work in the drama ‘Rang Laaga‘; and the film ‘Jalaibee‘.

Apart from her acting, her looks are compared to that of Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra.

