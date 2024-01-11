13.9 C
Watch: Zhalay Sarhadi has netizens laughing with hilarious video

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Actress and model Zhalay Sarhadi left netizens in splits with her latest lip-syncing video on the social media application Instagram.

Zhalay Sarhadi, who has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry by playing diverse parts over the years, mimicked a funny script in the clip.

She lip-synched diglogue “Zindagi ne mujhay aik hi baat sikhayi aur woh bhi main bhool gayi (Life taught me just one thing and I forgot that too).”

 

The actress continues to entertain on social media handles by posting funny clips and trending TikTok videos for her admirers.

Earlier, the actor spoke about her fears, taking a dig at the whopping electricity bills after raised tariffs. “Har cheez ka darr hai! (There is fear of everything),” she had written in the caption.

 

She lip-synced a hilarious dialogue from a content creator. The post, titled ‘Aik Zaroori Ailaan‘, had netizens laughing.

 

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sarhadi was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit drama serial ‘Pinjra‘ alongside A-list actors Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshall, Furqan Qureshi and Jinaan Hussain among others.

