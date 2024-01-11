Watch: Zhalay Sarhadi has netizens laughing with hilarious video

Actress and model Zhalay Sarhadi left netizens in splits with her latest lip-syncing video on the social media application Instagram.

Zhalay Sarhadi, who has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry by playing diverse parts over the years, mimicked a funny script in the clip.

She lip-synched diglogue “Zindagi ne mujhay aik hi baat sikhayi aur woh bhi main bhool gayi (Life taught me just one thing and I forgot that too).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

The actress continues to entertain on social media handles by posting funny clips and trending TikTok videos for her admirers.

Earlier, the actor spoke about her fears, taking a dig at the whopping electricity bills after raised tariffs. “Har cheez ka darr hai! (There is fear of everything),” she had written in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

She lip-synced a hilarious dialogue from a content creator. The post, titled ‘Aik Zaroori Ailaan‘, had netizens laughing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sarhadi was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit drama serial ‘Pinjra‘ alongside A-list actors Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshall, Furqan Qureshi and Jinaan Hussain among others.

