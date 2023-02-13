Zubab Rana’s latest video breaks the internet

The latest video of actor Zubab Rana is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The video showed her posing before the camera in a black saree on the visual-sharing platform. Zubab Rana’s huge fanbase on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubab Rana 🇵🇰✨ (@zubab.rana)

It should be noted here that the stunning Zubab Rana is among the top-followed celebrities of the country on the social platform, where she shares pictures of all including her stylish OOTDs, projects’ BTS as well as personal moments with family and friends.

Earlier, she posted pictures of her looking lovely in a casual pink kurta and white trousers, at what seemed like the set of her next project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubab Rana 🇵🇰✨ (@zubab.rana)

Rana kept the look simple and exuded her natural glow in rosy-flushed makeup.

Related –

Apart from being a social media darling, Rana is one of the very few versatile stars of the industry and has experimented with multiple genres in her limited career span.

Some of her most notable performances came in serials including ‘Woh Pagal Si‘, ‘Bharaas‘, ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain‘, ‘Bandish‘ and ‘Mere Khudaya‘.

Comments