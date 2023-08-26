26.9 C
Zubab Rana captivates netizens with latest post

The latest video of actress and model Zubab Rana, who has worked in hit serials over the years, is going viral on social media.

The prolific celebrity posted the clip on her Instagram account. It showed her flaunting elegance in an Eastern wear. 

 

Thousands of Instagram users liked her latest video. They complimented her looks with heartwarming comments. 

Zubab Rana is a social media darling with 1.4 million Instagram followers. She takes to the application to post pictures and videos of herself, family moments, photoshoots and professional endeavours.

Apart from being a social media darling, she is one of the very few versatile stars of the industry and has experimented with multiple genres in her limited career span.

Some of her most notable performances came in serials including ‘Woh Pagal Si‘, ‘Bharaas,’ ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain,’ ‘Bandish‘ and ‘Mere Khudaya.’

