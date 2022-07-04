Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow’s heated exchange goes viral

The video of India batter Virat Kohli’s heated exchange with his England counterpart Jonny Bairstow is going viral on social media.

The incident happened in England’s second innings in the fifth Test at Edgbaston.

It’s tense out there between Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow 😳#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3lIZjERvDW — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 3, 2022

The viral video was shared by Sky Sports Cricket on the microblogging social media application Twitter. The India batter approached the England player to tell him to stand in his crease and keep playing.

Virat Kohli made hand gestures to tell Jonny Bairstow to stay quiet and continue with the game.

Jonny Bairstow also did not hold back as he told him to keep blabbering with gestures of his own. In reply, Virat Kohli put his index finger to his lips to tell him to stay quiet.

The heated exchange got intense by the moment. This caused the umpire to step in and calm the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket)

Jonny Bairstow downplayed the incident with Virat Kohli later. He said they are competitive players who do what they love on the field.

He added that both teams are passionate about their country. He went on to say the situation was craic and hoped it make things clear.

