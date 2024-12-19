Virat Kohli, Anushka planning to leave India, settle in London?

Following the birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s son in London, speculations intensified that the couple was planning to move to the city in the future.

The star Indian batter and his wife, a Bollywood actress, have been clicked in London several times over the last few years.

The couple’s son Akaay was born in London on February 15, further intensifying reports of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s plans to relocate to the city.

Now, Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of Kohli, has confirmed that the former Indian captain was indeed planning to move from India to settle in London.

“Yes, Virat is planning to move to London. He’ll leave India very soon,” Sharma responded when asked about the future plans of the couple.

According to Sharma, the star Indian batter and the Bollywood actress are likely to make the move in the near future, however, he provided no specific timeline.

Meanwhile, Sharma said that Virat Kohli was spending most of his time with his Anushka Sharma and their two children apart from cricket.

The former Indian skipper is currently representing India in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

He will next be seen in the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled in the February-March window next year.

The right-handed batter has found it challenging to get going in the ongoing AUS v IND Tests.

Apart from a ton in the Perth Test, his performance has been underwhelming as he posted scores of 5, 7, 11 and 3 in the four innings of the AUS v IND Tests.

Despite a slump in his form, Rajkumar Sharma asserted that Virat Kohli will return to his best in the upcoming games of the AUS v IND Border-Gavaskar Trophy.