WATCH: Virat Kohli loses cool at media ahead of fourth BGT Test

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli lost his cool at the Australian media and engaged in a heated exchange with a female report ahead of the fourth AUS v IND Test of the Border-Gavaskar.

The incident occurred at Melbourne Airport when reporters spotted Virat Kohli and his family nearby when they were speaking to Australian pacer Scott Boland who is likely to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood in the fourth AUS v IND Test in Melbourne.

The star Indian batter became annoyed when the cameras turned towards him and his family to get a shot.

Virat Kohli was quick to show his anger and got in the face of an Australian reporter to engage in a heated exchange which was recorded on camera.

“I need privacy with kids and you can’t take the videos without my permission,” he said to the camera.

However, the female reporter and cameraperson informed Virat Kohli that they were not taking his videos.

The altercation ended amicably as the star Indian batter was seen shaking hands with the cameraperson.

Later, a journalist from the media outlet said that the situation arose from a misunderstanding between Kohli and reporters.

“There was a misunderstanding as Virat Kohli thought that the media was filming him with his two kids,” the reporter added.

It is worth noting here that the third AUS v IND Test in Brisbane ended in a draw, keeping the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy levelled at 1-1.

The fourth Boxing Day Test is scheduled at the MCG.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been going through a rough patch despite scoring a century in the AUS v IND Test in Perth.

Other than his second-inning ton, his performance has been underwhelming as he posted scores of 5, 7, 11 and 3 in his four innings.