Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma face off in gully cricket – WATCH

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma came face to face in a gully cricket, leaving their fans in awe.

The actress took to Instagram to share the video of their game which soon went viral, as fans expressed love and admiration for their love.

The video, shot in association with an athleisure brand, opened with the Bollywood star explaining the rules of gully cricket to Virat Kohli in what seemed to be a locale of London.

The viral video shows Anushka Sharma listing the rules such as “body pe lagi toh out (The batter is out if the ball hits the body) ”, “one who brings the bat, bats first (The owner of the bat will get to bat first)” and “one who hits a sixer, gets the ball back.”

The heartwarming game saw Virat Kohli protesting by saying “abe kya hai ye (What is this)” as he jokingly leaves the pitch after getting irritated with Anushka Sharma’s antics.

The video ends with no clear winner of the gully cricket game, however, it has a hilarious reel of bloopers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Fans were quick to adore their sweet cricket match and showered love on the couple.

“A man only follows the rules set by his favourite woman,” one user wrote, while another stated, “Wow brother, you can’t win against your wife.”

Read more: WATCH: Virat Kohli surprises Shakib with heartfelt gesture

A third user dubbed them the “Best couple in the world,” while several stated that they were jealous of the chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

It is worth mentioning here that the Bollywood actress and the star Indian cricketer tied the knot in 2017, and have two kids; daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

While Kohli recently appeared for India in the Test series against Bangladesh, Anushka Sharma has remained distant from the spotlight as her next “Chakda Express” remains delayed without any update.

The movie is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT.