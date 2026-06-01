Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli lit up the celebrations after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic IPL 2026 victory, as the couple turned the post-match bash into a moment fans are calling unforgettable.

The grand win came after RCB defeated Gujarat Titans in a tense final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, securing back-to-back titles in the Indian Premier League and sending supporters into celebration mode across the country.

Star batter Virat Kohli played a key role in the final with a crucial innings that helped set up the win, continuing his strong form throughout the tournament.

As the final whistle confirmed RCB’s victory, Kohli was seen acknowledging the crowd and later sharing an emotional moment with actress Anushka Sharma, blowing a flying kiss toward the stands where she had been cheering throughout the match.

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The celebrations continued into the night at a grand victory party attended by players and their families. In a viral video from the event, Kohli and Sharma stole the spotlight as they took over the dance floor, laughing, dancing, and celebrating freely with the rest of the team.

Dressed in casuals with Virat proudly owning the jersey and shorts, looking and radiating pure joy, Virat and Anushka matched steps, laughed, and celebrated the monumental win in true style.