Virat Kohli controversy takes new turn after Liz Laz’s claim

Following the recent social media buzz involving Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, German model and musician Liz Laz has made a shocking revelation: certain journalists allegedly offered her money to make false, negative remarks about the famous athlete.

The situation became a focal point of online discussion after a controversy emerged when Kohli’s Instagram account reportedly “liked” one of Liz Laz’s posts. According to foreign media reports, Liz Laz disclosed in an interview that various outlets reached out to her, offering a substantial sum of money to fabricate accusations against Virat Kohli. However, she firmly rejected the offers.

The 26-year-old model maintained that Virat Kohli is her all-time favorite cricketer. She emphasized that she would never sabotage a player’s hard-earned reputation for the sake of temporary fame or financial gain.

Earlier this month, the situation gained further traction when cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal appeared to take a subtle dig at Kohli, adding an off-field angle to the ongoing buzz.

Chahal reacted with a brief comment—”Algorithm”—which many interpreted as a humorous reference to a similar incident in May 2025 involving actress Avneet Kaur.

At the time, Kohli had clarified that the interaction was accidental and caused by the platform’s algorithm.

Fans have been actively sharing and reacting to the incident, making it one of the trending topics ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.