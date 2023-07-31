Meet Virat Kohli doppelganger: Haryana man who took the internet by storm

Another day and social media has discovered yet again celebrity doppelganger, this time it is India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli.

A software engineer from Haryana, India, Kartik Sharma or as his Instagram username suggests, Kartik Kohli has caught the attention of social users for his uncanny resemblance to the former skipper of the Indian cricket team and husband of Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma.

Not only does Sharma has earned massive fame in the digital world, but often manages to confuse people in the real world as well, who approach to click selfies with him.

The YouTuber also describes himself as a ‘cricketer at heart’, who is a die-hard fan of Kohli and wishes to meet his idol once in his lifetime.

In a recent conversation with a local media outlet of the country, Sharma said, “I know what you’re thinking, but nope, I’m not Virat Kohli!”

“I’m Kartik Sharma, from Haryana – a software engineer. But yes, people swarm me for pictures everywhere I go. And even though I couldn’t make a career in it, cricket is my true passion and Virat Kohli is my idol,” he described.

Sharma added, “Hopefully one day, I’ll get to live my dream and meet him!”

The video post by the outlet has been watched by more than 1.6 million users on Instagram, and garnered thousands of likes, while netizens struggled to distinguish between Virat Kohli and his doppelganger.

