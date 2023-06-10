Virat Kohli engages in hilarious banter with Steve Smith over WTC Final dismissal

Indian star batter Virat Kohli and Australian star Steve Smith engaged in a hilarious banter over Smith’s dismissal during the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final being played at the Oval Stadium in London.

During the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final, Steve Smith scored a stunning century in the first inning and his 31st Test ton. It was his ninth three-figure knock against India, making him the joint holder of the record for the most centuries by a player against India in Test cricket alongside Joe Root.

However, the Australian batter could not repeat his heroics in the second inning as he was dismissed for a 34-run knock. He had played a shot complexly out of character as he tried to step on the front foot and smash Ravindra Jadeja over his head but ended up edging a delivery and giving Shardul Thakur an easy catch.

Ex-Australian coach Justin Langer revealed Kohli and Smith engaged in some hilarious banter while he was having a chat with the Australian star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Langer said while doing commentary, “I was talking to Steve Smith in the morning, and Virat Kohli just walked up to him and said, ‘rubbish shot’”.

He said, “And Smith.. if it had come from any else in the world, Smith would’ve said ‘whatever’, but coming from Kohli, he goes ‘mmm.. yeah, fair call.”

Kohli had a disappointing outing in the first inning as he was dismissed for a knock of 14 by Michell Starc. The Indian talisman will be looking to make amends in the second innings as the Rohit Sharma-led team aims to chase a massive target.

Australia remained in command of the World Test Championship final against India despite an error-strewn display at The Oval on Friday. Indian team needs to chase 280 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja removed first-innings century-makers Steve Smith and Travis Head but a third day of dropped catches, wickets off no-balls and rash shots still ended with Australia 296 runs ahead at 123-4 in their second innings of the WTC Final.