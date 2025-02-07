Virat Kohli faces injury scare ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Star India batter Virat Kohli faced a major injury scare just ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 as he missed the first IND vs ENG ODI on Thursday.

The former India captain was ruled out of the game in Nagpur after he experienced swelling in his right knee, according to Indian media outlets.

The right-handed batter was seen with a strapping on his right knee as he took part in a quick fitness test to confirm his availability.

Video footage of the test showed Virat Kohli seemingly informing a member of the coaching staff about the issue he had with his right knee.

Consequently, he was ruled out of the Playing XI for the first IND vs ENG ODI, raising concerns about his participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 which is commencing on February 19.

Read more: Virat, Rohit termed crucial for India’s Champions Trophy campaign

However, India vice-captain Shubman Gill dismissed concerns over Virat Kohli’s knee injury.

In a post-match talk, Gill confirmed that the former India captain will be available for the second IND vs ENG ODI on February 9.

“When he woke up in the morning, he had some swelling in his knee. He was fine till yesterday’s practice session. There’s nothing to worry. He will definitely be fit for the next game,” said Shubman Gill.

It is to be noted here that India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the defending champions and hosts, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The side will play their first match against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

They will then play Pakistan in the highly-anticipated PAK vs IND match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

India’s last group stage game against New Zealand is scheduled for March 2.