Virat Kohli fails to fulfil weird request by fans

Indian captain could not fulfil the strange request made by his team’s fans during an ICC T20 World Cup group stage fixture on Sunday.

The fans were holding placards during the side’s match against New Zealand saying that their wives won’t let them inside their home if India loses.

However, the former champions side went to lose the game by a resounding eight wicket-margin.

The picture was shared by ESPNCricinfo on their official Twitter account with a funny caption.

Here’s what the social media users had to say about the strange request.

Not sure about these guys, but Indian team going home surely. #T20WorldCup #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) November 1, 2021

Uff Hindustani bewiya itni zalim hy 😂 — Muhammad Fayaz (@MMD_Patriot) November 1, 2021

They will be at home

Because their wife will be knowing what pain they have been through in 2 matches — Bhavi Chauhan (@_dead_emotion_) November 1, 2021

I’m eagerly waiting to know about their present condition 😂 — Badrujjaman Rahat (@Brahat09) November 1, 2021

You can sleep at your friends. — Aiman Saleem (@aimnov) November 1, 2021

India has lost both of their Group 2 games. They were handed a record-setting 10-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

It was the first time that the side had lost to Pakistan in a World Cup game. They became the first team to lose a T20I game in history

They travelled to Sharjah where they lost the game to Kane Williamson’s men.

The Indian netizens have criticized the team and its leadership by saying that their side only performs well in the Indian Premier League.

