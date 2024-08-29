Virat Kohli falls victim to deepfake video

A deep fake video of Indian star batter Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media, in which Kohli criticised fellow cricketer Shubman Gill.

It all started as 24-year-old Shubnam Gill was being hailed as the next big player in India, with many debating that he could not reach the level of star batsman Virat Kohli.

In the fake video, the batter can be seen taking the young cricketer’s name and criticising him, saying, “There is a big difference between playing great and becoming a legend. I have seen Shubman very closely; he is talented, his technique is amazing, and people call him Virat Kohli of the future, but people must understand that there is only one Virat Kohli.”

The AI-doctored video features glimpses of Indian star batsman from his interview with Graham Bensinger back in 2019 with the sound being identical to the cricketer’s real voice.

While fans quickly responded to the post, many pointed out that the video was edited. One user commented, “Even half asleep, I can tell that this isn’t how Virat talks, and it’s not even his voice.”

The Indian cricket circuit has been rife with ever-rising comparisons between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. While many have labelled Kohli as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), some feel that the Master Blaster still remains the best batter ever to play for India.