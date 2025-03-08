Kohli sparks injury concerns ahead of Champions Trophy final

Star India batter Virat Kohli raised concerns about his participation in the Champions Trophy 2025 final following an injury to his knee.

India and New Zealand will face off in the ultimate game of the tournament on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai to lift the coveted trophy.

Ahead of the hotly-anticipated game, both teams engaged in practice sessions in Dubai as part of preparation for the final.

However, India’s net session resulted in an injury scare to Virat Kohli who was hit on his knee just ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

According to Indian media outlets, the India batter was hit on his knee while facing a fast bowler in the practice session in Dubai.

Reports said that Virat Kohli left the nets immediately and did not return to the field for the remainder of the practice session.

While team India has not released any statement about the severity of his injury, reports said that the former India captain was expected to recover from the impact and play in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The 36-year-old is the leading run-scorer for India in the eight-team tournament, having amassed 217 runs in four matches.

Virat Kohli smashed a ton against Pakistan and 84 in the semi-final against Australia.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are also facing injury concerns as their pacer Matt Henry sustained a shoulder injury during the semi-final against South Africa in Lahore.

Henry, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, injured his shoulder while taking the catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen. Though he later returned to bowl two overs and was seen diving in the field, concerns remain over his fitness.