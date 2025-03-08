Ravi Shastri makes massive remarks about New Zealand ahead of CT25 final

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has made a surprising comment on New Zealand ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

India and New Zealand are set to battle it out in Dubai on Sunday, March 9, to lift the coveted trophy of the eight-team tournament.

In a recent interview with the ICC, Ravi Shastri made his predictions about the Player of the Match of the Champions Trophy 2025 final and the Player of the Tournament.

“Player of the Match, I would go for an all-rounder. I’ll say Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja from India. From New Zealand, I think that Glenn Phillips has something up. He might just show flashes of brilliance in the field. He might come and smash a cameo of 40, 50 and probably surprise you by taking a wicket or two,” the former Indian cricketer said.

Ravi Shastri named Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra as three players to play crucial roles for their respective sides.

“Now (on) current form, Kohli. When these guys get hot and you let them get their first 10 runs, then they’re trouble. Whether it’s Williamson, whether it’s Kohli. So from New Zealand, I would say Williamson. To an extent, Rachin Ravindra, he is a fabulous young player,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Indian cricketer was of the view that both sides might make a change to their Playing XIs for the Champions Trophy 2025 final according to the pitch conditions.

“I won’t be surprised if there might be a change for either side depending on the pitch. Because the pitch we saw against Australia was the best pitch we’ve seen in the tournament,” he said.

According to Ravi Shastri, New Zealand seemed to be the only team which could beat India in the tournament.

“If there’s one team that can beat India, it’s New Zealand. So India start as favourites but only just,” he said.