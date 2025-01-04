Watch: Virat Kohli punches himself after dismissal against Australia 

Virat Kohli’s struggles against Australia continued as he was dismissed for just six runs in the second innings of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Kohli’s inability to resist poking at balls outside off-stump has been his downfall, and this time was no exception. Scott Boland delivered a back-of-a-length delivery outside off stump, and Kohli nicked it to Steve Smith at second slip.

Kohli’s frustration was palpable as he yelled at himself and punched his thigh in agony. This was his eighth caught-behind dismissal of the series, with Boland dismissing him five times.

Kohli’s performance in the series has been underwhelming, with just 190 runs across nine innings at an average of 23.75.

The Scott Boland show is delivering at the SCG! He’s got Virat Kohli now. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/12xG5IWL2j — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2025

It’s worth mentioning here that India brushed off the absence on Saturday of captain Jasprit Bumrah to dismiss Australia for 181 and reach 141 for six for an overall lead of 145 on an extraordinary second day of the finely-balanced fifth test.

Boland is fast becoming a cult hero in Australia and possibly the loudest roar came when he bowled a peach of a delivery to take out opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s off stump and end a promising innings on 22.

On a day of high drama at a sunbathed Sydney Cricket Ground, Bumrah took the first wicket to set India on their way but departed with the team doctor soon after lunch for medical scans of his back after suffering spasms.

Prasidh Krishna (3-42), Mohammed Siraj (3-51) and Nitish Kumar Reddy stepped into the considerable bowling void left by their captain to rout Australia and fire India to a slender first-innings lead of four runs at tea.

There was still plenty of spice in the wicket, however, and paceman Scott Boland took 4-42 in the final session to add to his four-wicket haul on Friday, as Australia lopped the top off the Indian batting and dug deep into the middle order.