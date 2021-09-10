Kohli, Shastri attend book launch, criticised for violating Covid-19 protocols

Prolific Indian cricketer Virat Kohli along with head coach Ravi Shastri are under fire over attending the latter’s book launching despite team members tested Covid-19 positive.

It is pertinent to mention that Shastri along with many players of the side except for Kohli, was tested positive for coronavirus during the tour of England.

He went into isolation following being diagnosed with the virus.

The positive tests led to the cancellation of the fifth and final Test of the series at Old Trafford in Manchester.

However, the pictures of the Shastri and Kohli interacting with the guests made rounds on social media websites.

This draw the ire of the netizens who were displeased with the touring side’s actions. There were several fans who were asking for Shastri’s removal from the position.

#ManchesterTest

Indian fans to Ravi Shastri and Kohli for going to that book launch event: pic.twitter.com/FjTi1TA7oO — Rajneesh Chaudhary (@Rajneesh_16) September 10, 2021

@BCCI should be finned and fired Ravi shastri asap. He and some members of the team were roaming around as if they were on vacation.

We want no excuse at all. #ManchesterTest pic.twitter.com/yEvFoXfvVV — JSK (@theUnethical1) September 10, 2021

The #5thTest has been cancelled .

Ravi Shastri can peacefully finish the book #ManchesterTest pic.twitter.com/MaHRdTtPjF — Anoop (@AnoopChathoth) September 10, 2021

#RaviShastri is “Patient Zero”. He triggered #Covid_19 scare in #IPL-obsessed Indian cricket team, causing #Manchester Test to be postponed to next year, depriving India of a series win. India now leads 2-1. Series will be completed next year when India tour England again. — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) September 10, 2021

Why not?????Ravi Shastri is solely responsible for cancellation of 5th test…such an irresponsible conduct by the Head Coach…Mahi 'The cool dude' is the right choice — ravinder tomar (@ravinde23940903) September 10, 2021

A foreign news agency reported that BCCI is not happy with their participation and an investigation will be launched against them.

“Photos from the event have been shared with BCCI officials,” a top BCCI official said. “The board will probe the matter. This incident has left the board embarrassed.”

He added: “The coach and the captain will be asked to explain the circumstances after the fourth Test at Oval. The team’s administrative manager Girish Dongre’s role is also under the scanner.”

The positive results had led to the cancellation of the fifth and final Test match between the two sides as the visitors were unable to come up with a team.

England and Wales Cricket Board had announced in a statement following the match getting abandoned.

“Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled.” the ECB stated.