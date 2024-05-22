Virat Kohli receives threat ahead of IPL Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cancelled their practice session before the IPL 2024 Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals after a security threat was issued for star batter Virat Kohli.

The team was set to hold the practice session on May 21 in Ahmedabad, however, they decided against it without giving any reason, an Indian media outlet reported.

While Rajasthan Royals moved ahead with their practice session at the same venue, there were no press conference before the IPL knockout match.

Later, a Gujarat police officials hinted that the reason behind the move was due to a security threat to star RCB batter Virat Kohli.

At least four men were arrested from the Ahmedabad airport on May 20 suspected of planning to carry out terror activities.

After the development was shared with both team, RCB opted against holding the practice session while RR went ahead with their planned nets session.

“Virat Kohli learned about the arrests after arriving in Ahmedabad. He is a national treasure, and his security is our utmost priority,” said a police officer.

“RCB did not want to take a risk. They informed us that there would be no practice session. Rajasthan Royals were also informed about the development, but they had no problems going ahead with their practice,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities also bolstered security outside RCB’s team hotel while a separate entry gate was dedicated for RCB team members, not accessible to any other guests in the hotel.

It is pertinent to mention that Virat Kohli’s RCB overcame Chennai Super Kings in their last match to knock the five-time champions out of the IPL 2024 .

RR missed a top-two finish after losing four matches on the trot.